Suburban Couple Dies After Furnace Malfunctions in Home, Authorities Say

A suburban Maywood couple has died after their furnace malfunctioned and overheated their home over the weekend, authorities say.

According to the Maywood Police Department, the couple’s son called authorities at approximately 2 p.m. Sunday to report that both of his parents were unresponsive in their home.

Police say the son had come to the house to check on his parents when he discovered them in the home. He told police that when he arrived the temperature inside the residence was abnormally hot, and that the furnace in the home was malfunctioning.

The furnace unit had previously been serviced for a similar malfunction, according to authorities.

After paramedics arrived, they transported Ora Robinson to Loyola Hospital, where she was pronounced dead Sunday evening. Leevell Robinson, her husband, was pronounced dead at the home.

Detectives are investigating the deaths.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, an autopsy ruled that the couple died due to heat exposure, and their deaths were ruled accidental.