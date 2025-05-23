Suburban CosMc's restaurant to close as McDonald's teases new beverages

Less than two years after the opening of the first beverage-centric CosMc's spin-off from McDonald's, the Chicago-based fast food giant said the standalone locations will soon be closing.

According to an announcement from McDonald's, the pilot CosMc's locations will begin closing in June on a rolling basis, with the CosMc's app also slated for discontinuation.

The closures will coincide with some flavors inspired by the CosMc's run landing at some McDonald's restaurants as part of an upcoming beverage test.

"What started as a belief that McDonald’s had the right to win in the fast-growing beverage space quickly came to life as a multi-location, small format, beverage-focused concept. It allowed us to test new, bold flavors and different technologies and processes – without impacting the existing McDonald’s experience for customers and crew. By creating a Learning Lab – in a way that only McDonald’s can – the CosMc’s team was able to test-and-learn in real customer-facing environments, which allowed for greater agility and speed. Quick adds and edits to the menu based on feedback led to more focused choices for our fans as the test continued," the announcement from McDonald's said in part.

Though it is unclear what CosMc's-inspired flavors or restaurant locations would be included on the upcoming beverage test, McDonald's teased to future announcements regarding any new drinks.

The pilot program, deemed successful by McDonald's, included a CosMc's location in suburban Bolingbrook, highlighting an abbreviated food menu and a wide array of beverage options not typically seen at a regular McDonald's.

The restaurant touted CosMc's drink menu as "brand-new, otherworldly, beverage creations." The beverage menu included specialty lemonades and tea, espresso drinks, blended beverages and cold coffee, including a Sour Cherry Energy Slush, a Tropical Spiceade and S'mores Cold Brew.