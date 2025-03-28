Suburban correctional officer arrested by Homeland Security, facing child sex assault charges

A Will County Sheriff's Office corrections officer was arrested by Homeland Security and is facing felony charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and criminal sex assault, court documents show.

Daniel Herod, 41, was taken into custody Thursday by Homeland Security Investigations, the Will County Sheriff's Office said. He made his first appearance in a Will County Courthouse Friday.

In the complaint, Herod is accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13-years-old between May 9, 2021 and March 26, 2025. The complaint also alleges Herod sexually assaulted a family member under the age of 18-years-old during the same time frame.

Herod has been with the sheriff's office since May of 2010, officials said. He most recently served as a Deputy Correctional Officer at the Will County Adult Detention Facility.

The investigation is being led by Homeland Security Investigations, officials said.

Herod is next scheduled to appear in court Thursday, April 3, according to officials.