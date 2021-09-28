Suburban Corn Maze, Billed as ‘World's Largest,' Opens for Fall Season

Officials at a suburban farm have unveiled the design of their new corn maze, billed as the largest in the world, and they have also announced numerous other attractions and activities for families looking for a fun time this fall.

Richardson Corn Maze, located approximately 65 miles from downtown Chicago in Spring Grove, features nearly 10 miles of trail through its 28 acres of corn, according to the facility’s website.

The maze is created out of four smaller mazes, according to officials, and this year’s theme is “20 Years of A-Maze-ing.”

The maze, first created in 2001, will feature a course paying homage to Christmas trees, the farm’s observation tower, zip lining courses and, of course, cornfields.

All of those attractions are available at the farm, in addition to pumpkin picking and an activity called “ORBiting,” in which riders put themselves inside of a giant 11-foot ball and roll down a hill.

The farm is open Thursday through Sunday through Nov. 7. On Thursdays, the farm is open from 3-9 p.m. then from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Admission is $15 for children between the ages of 3-to-12, and $18 for individuals 13 and up. Children 2 and under are admitted for free.

More information can be found on the farm's website.