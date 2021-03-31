Suburban Cook County Expands COVID Vaccine Eligibility to Phase 1C

Suburban Cook County expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility Wednesday to the remaining essential workers in Phase 1C of vaccinations, which could impact approximately 100,000 residents.

The Cook County Department of Public Health announced essential workers over the age of 16 in Phase 1C are able to sign up for a coronavirus vaccination within the county.

“Today, we move forward in Cook County’s COVID-19 vaccination program and are pleased to expand eligibility to Phase 1C, which includes additional categories of essential workers,” Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said. “This will expand on our equitable distribution of vaccine and build on the progress we’ve made in earlier phases of our program.”

According to the health department, essential workers in Cook County include those in transportation and logistics, food service, housing, construction, finance, information technology, communications, energy, law, media, public safety and public health.

Click here for a full list of who is eligible

Available appointments at Cook County sites moving forward will be open to all Illinois residents who are qualified to get vaccinated in Phase 1C, as well as in Phase 1A, Phase 1B and Phase 1B Plus. The suburban county's state-run sites are:

The Tinley Park Convention Center, 18451 Convention Center Drive

South Suburban College, 15800 State St. in South Holland

Triton College, 2000 5th Ave. in River Grove

A former K-Mart at 1155 E Oakton St in Des Plaines

As of Wednesday, about 1 million suburban Cook County residents are eligible to receive the COVD-19 vaccine. After the state expands eligibility to all residents over the age of 16 on April 12, approximately 1.4 million residents will be able to register for a shot.

“While we are confident that vaccine supply will be increasing, we continue to ask for patience as demand remains very high," Israel Rocha, CEO of Cook County Health, said.

For a complete look at where and how you can make an appointment in Illinois or where you can receive vaccine information for your area, click here.