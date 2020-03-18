Suburban Computer Tech Company Helping Residents Switch to Working From Home

Millions of Americans are now working from home due to the coronavirus, and computer technicians are busy helping people with the big adjustment.

Thom Martin, owner of TMC Squared in Glen Ellyn, said calls to his computer networking business have recently doubled. Martin and his staff are helping customers upgrade their laptops and PCs to remotely access work files.

“Just moving people home has been a big, big thing. There aren’t enough hours in the day,” he said.

According to Martin, larger companies have information technology staff dedicated to assisting employees at home with any technical questions.

He said people with iPads only should still be able to access work files from home with the right software.

As millions of workers adjust to a home office, Brad Skeba, a high school teacher in Wheaton, told NBC 5 there have been some challenges with working from home, but said now is the time to take a look at how we can better take care of one another.

“This is a massive opportunity to slow down, look at the way we’ve been living and perhaps kind of put those conveniences on pause,” he said.