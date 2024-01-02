Suburban communities report smell of natural gas

Residents in several communities in the far western suburbs have reported odors of natural gas early Tuesday evening, with Nicor Gas crews currently monitoring the smell, officials said.

According to the Ogle County Sheriff's Office, officers have received numerous calls from throughout the county reporting the odor of natural gas.

A spokesperson for Nicor Gas told NBC Chicago that a "spillage" occurred in Iowa, with eastern winds carrying the odor over to the far western suburbs.

Officials in Crystal Lake also acknowledged that residents had reported the smell of natural gas, with the city saying they expect the odor to dissipate soon.

A press release from the Clinton County Sheriff's Office in Iowa confirmed that authorities responded to calls of a natural gas odor in DeWitt, Iowa shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday and began investigating.

A source of the gas odor was initially not detected as the smell started to drift east, eventually into parts of the Chicago area.

Following an investigation, Clinton County officials believe the smell originated from maintenance of equipment in Cedar County, Iowa, located just west of Clinton County.

Officials said there is no threat to the public as the smell has begun to dissipate in the area.

Residents who wish to report the smell of gas in their community can call 800-747-1470.

There is currently no further information available.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.