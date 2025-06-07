Suburban communities host festivals, parades to celebrate Pride Month

Suburban communities across the Chicago area are celebrating Pride Month by holding different festivals and parades to mark the occasion.

Celebrations in Downers Grove attracted hundreds of people, with organizers noting this year drew the festival's largest crowds seen to date.

“Everyone is so happy to here to celebrate being themselves, to be part of a community that appreciates them and recognizes them for who they are,” Jodi Harap of Equality Downers Grove said.

The organization hosted Pride Fest at Fishel Park, calling for acceptance and unity while offering craft stations and community booths to help educate about causes supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

“We support initiatives such as the youth outlook drop-in center for LGBTQ youth here in Downers Grove,” Equality Downers Grove co-chair Kathryn Deiss said. “We also have another initiative that’s a name changing initiative to help pay for court costs for trans people changing their names who might not be able to afford the court cost.”

The celebrations continued in suburban Elgin with the 3rd Annual Pride Fest and Parade.

“I believe the purpose of this event is to let people know that we support everybody and anything that believes in Pride,” attendee Eve Reyes said. “It’s so full of love every time I come here—I feel the love.”

In downtown Oak Park, organizers prepare to welcome festival goers for "Out in the Burbs," believed to be the largest LGBTQ+ celebrations in the western suburbs.

Additionally, a display of pride and community support was seen in Des Plaines in the parking lot of Christ Church.

“It’s crucial to be a pillar of support for the community and to show everyone is loved, no matter who they are or how they identify,” community organizer Jessie Maag said.