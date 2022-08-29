western michigan university

Suburban College Student Killed in Hit-and-Run Near Western Michigan University

police lights6

A Western University Michigan from suburban Lisle died after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver early Saturday near the university's Kalamazoo campus, according to police.

Kaylee Gansberg, 21, died after being hit by a vehicle at around 2:30 a.m. on West Michigan Avenue near Howard Street, according to WOOD-TV, the NBC affiliate in Grand Rapids.

The driver, a 22-year-old Kalamazoo resident, initially fled the scene, but was taken into custody a short time later. Police said officers determined that the driver had been operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

That person was arrested on related charges, according to police.

western michigan universitycollege student
