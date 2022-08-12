Suburban College Football Player Dies After Teammate Finds Him Collapsed During 3rd Day On Campus

A freshman football player at Trinity College in Chicago's northern suburbs died unexpectedly after a teammate found him collapsed in a hallway during their third day on campus.

According to the school, Avery Gilbert, an incoming freshman and football player at the school, was found collapsed Wednesday by a fellow teammate and ultimately became unresponsive and not breathing.

The school said the incident was "apparently related to a pre-existing medical condition triggered by an allergen," though a cause of death was not immediately declared by the Lake County coroner. Further details surrounding what happened weren't immediately released.

Gilbert was from Lake Villa and had recently graduated from Grayslake North High School. He "was known for his infectious energy, generosity, and joy," university president Nicholas Perrin said in a letter to students.

"Talking to Avery’s family and Head Football Coach Willie Tillman, from the very first day he showed up on campus, Avery was 'all in,' ready to participate in community life and to be the best student and best wide receiver he could be," Perrin wrote.

While many students and staff gathered Thursday to "grieve, process, and pray through the tragic and unexpected death," the school said it plans to hold a memorial service in Gilbert's honor.

The university's football team also noted their 2022 season "will be dedicated to Avery Gilbert as we honor his name and #87."

The school is offering counseling for students and staff in wake of Gilbert's death.