Suburban clinic uses new device that gives hope to people with spinal cord injuries

"I feel like someone turned on a button and forgot to turn it off," said Bari Rubenstein who has used the spinal cord stimulation technology called Arc-Ex. "I dreamed of this and never thought I'd see it."

By Regina Waldroup

A life-changing therapy being used at a small rehabilitation clinic in suburban Chicago is giving new hope to people with spinal cord injuries.

Next Steps Chicago in Willow Springs is a non-profit rehabilitation facility and among the first in the country to use the spinal cord stimulation technology called Arc-Ex.

Electrodes placed on the skin deliver pulses that amplify weakened signals from the brain. The stimulation helps restore muscle activity below the site of the injury.

Bari Rubenstein said the device has helped her make significant achievements.

A mother of four, Rubenstein became a quadriplegic 14 years ago after a staph infection attacked her spine.

"I feel like someone turned on a button and forgot to turn it off," she said. "I have not felt like this since before this happened in 2011. I dreamed of this and never thought I'd see it, so I am very hopeful and trying to work really hard when I'm here. I feel like this is icing on the cake."

According to the World Health Organization, spinal cord injuries affect approximately 7 million people worldwide, with an estimated 300,000 people in the United States.

"Next Steps Chicago is one of four places in the country currently using Arc-Ex," said Mary Jones, director of Next Steps Chicago. "With a 95 percent response rate, this is huge."

