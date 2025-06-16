You might be able to get your hands on a free chicken sandwich, courtesy of Chick-fil-A Tuesday, but there's a catch.

According to a Facebook post, Chick-fil-A in Lombard will hold "Free Sandwich Day" Tuesday, June 17. Customers can receive one regular Chick-fil-A sandwich, the post said, between the hours of 12 p.m. and 1 p.m., and in the drive-thru lane only.

A maximum of two sandwiches will be given per car, Chick-fil-A said, with the offer only available at the chain's suburban Lombard location, at 717 E. Butterfield Rd.

Other Chick-fil-A restaurants have posted about similar chicken sandwich giveaway days in the past, including several locations in Wisconsin. It wasn't immediately clear if other Illinois locations would be joining Lombard's "Free Sandwich Day" promotion, and Chick-fil-A did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's request for comment.

The fast-food chicken chain is in the midst of opening even more locations in the Chicago area, including in Naperville, Pullman, Tinley Park, Frankfort, Joliet and Waukegan. According to the brand, as many as 15 new Chick-fil-A's are set to open in the Chicago area by 2027.

Most Chick-fil-A restaurants are owned and operated by a single individual, Chick-fil-A said.

The company estimates the openings will bring more than 1,500 jobs to the area.