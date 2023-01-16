Suburban Chicagoans Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Focus on Furthering His Legacy

People across the Chicago area on Monday commemorated Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023 by remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s fight for equality and how his messages still resonate today.

Some took to the streets in solidarity for those he spent his life trying to help while others celebrated Dr. King's mission.

"I have slept outdoors, I have slept in shelters, and actually I've slept on bus benches before," said James L. Barnett.

Barnett was once homeless and now works with Connections for the Homeless, which aims to prevent home loss, assist families find shelter, and maintain and obtain homes for those who need it.

On Monday, he joined hundreds in downtown Evanston to march for change on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

"It is very important, because at any given time it could be anyone of us," said Barnett.

The march, "March for Warmth," breathed life back into Dr. King's march in Washington, DC, to end economic, social and racial injustice, said organizer Melissa Appelt with the Interfaith Action of Evanston.

"Affordable housing and shelter would be at the forefront of [Dr. King's] mind," said Appelt.

Northwestern History Professor Kevin Boyle told NBC Chicago that Dr. King came to Chicago in 1966 to make a difference in housing segregation.

"Chicago is still a hyper-segregated city in its neighborhoods," said Professor Boyle.

Evanston Ald. Krisse Harris said homelessness has increased and tends to affect communities of color the most. "People are disenfranchised," she said.

While those in attendance marched for those who don't have much, others that have accomplished a lot held a luncheon in Flossmoor with the desire to give back to underserved communities.

The luncheon honored the legacy of Dr. King while celebrating achievements within the community.

"What I always say is his life work and our life’s work has to be trying to make this country a better place, and it’s the life’s work of all of us," said Toni Preckwinkle, president of the Cook County Board of Commissioners.

They gave back with ticket sales benefiting families needing legal help from the VCC Justice Center including issues with housing and employment.

"Like Martin Luther King, I now understand why he says the moral arc of the universe is long but it bends towards justice," said an Illinois Supreme Court judge.

Remembering how far we have come, but to some it might not be enough.

"Whole lot more to be done," said Barnett.