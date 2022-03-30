Suburban Chicago Woman Killed in Mexican Massacre That Left at Least 20 People Dead

CHICAGO, Illinois-- A mass shooting at a Mexican cockfighting venue left 20 dead this week, and now a shocked Warrenville family is left searching for answers after a 36-year-old suburban woman was among those killed.

The family of 36-year-old Melissa Silva are left to grieve after the shooting, which made international headlines.

“It was just a random attack. What happened was just a massacre,” Alex Silva, Melissa's brother, said.

The shocking act of violence took place in the state of Michoacán, where cartel violence has become more prevalent in recent years. The bloodshed transcended borders impacting the Warrenville home more than 2,000 miles away.

While the family mourns the loss of Melissa's life, they are also praying for the recovery of their youngest sibling. Arleth Silva is only 16, and she is in critical condition but stable after being shot multiple times during the attack.

“She’s in critical condition. All I know is she got shot in the lung and I think the bullet is still by her spine,” Silva said.

Alex Silva and the rest of the family are currently making funeral arrangements for Melissa, who will be buried in Mexico. In the meantime, they are fighting to bring Arleth back home, but the family says they cannot do it alone.

“We are asking help from the U.S. government. That is what we need. We need all the support and help from them to transfer my sister back to the U.S. and get her the proper care that she needs,” Silva said.

NBC-5 reached out to Rep. Jesus 'Chuy' Garcia on the matter. His office says they have reached out to the State Department about the case.

Officials say they are working on guiding the Silva family through the process of bringing Arleth home. The Silva family says they are turning their focus to Melissa's kids, and helping them cope through the process of losing their mother.

The Silva family has also created a GoFundMe they are looking to raise $30,000 to help pay for funeral costs and medical expenses.