Suburban Chicago outlet mall ranks as one of the top outlet malls in the country: Report

The Fashion Outlets of Chicago, in suburban Rosemont, just ranked high on a list of the best outlet malls in the country.

The giant shopping center, located minutes from O'Hare International Airport, ranked in the No. 3 spot on USA Today's 2025 Readers' Choice awards in the report's outlet mall category, according to a release. As part of the report, experts helped to nominate their top 20 choices in each category, which spans dining, travel and more. From there, readers were invited to vote on their favorites, editors said.

According to the release, outlet malls were selected based on factors including variety of stores, breadth of dining and entertainment options, ease of access and events that set them apart from other retail destinations. The only other Midwestern outlet mall that made the list of 10 was Destination Outlets, in Jefferson Ohio, which ranked at No. 5.

“This recognition reinforces our strategy of bringing shoppers the very best retail experiences and highlights the enthusiasm we see here every day,” Katie Walsh, senior marketing manager at Fashion Outlets of Chicago said in the release. “Top physical retail destinations continue to drive shopper excitement and engagement here in Chicagoland and nationwide.”

The two-level outlet mall has more than 130 outlets, including luxury stores like Gucci, Burberry and Versace. Several of the stores at the mall are the first outlet locations for the Midwest, including Sandro, Maje, Laderach, Psycho Bunny and ARC’TERYX.

The full report from USA Today can be found here.