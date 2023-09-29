Nine suburban Chicago school districts ranked in the top 25 on a new list of best school districts in country, with three of those districts nabbing the list's top spots.

According to the school and neighborhood ranking site Niche, Adlai E. Stevenson High School District No. 125 in Lincolnshire ranked as the No. 1 on their newest list of "2024 Best School Districts in America." Glenbrook High School District 225 in Glenview came in at No. 2, and Evanston Township High School District No. 202 in Evanston ranked at No. 3.

The report, which ranked thousands of school districts across the country, weighed factors including grades, teacher salary, culture and diversity, facilities, sports and more. It also took into account surveys and reviews from parents and students, and this year removed SAT/ACT-related factors, the report said.

Township High School District No. 113, which includes Highland Park High School and Deerfield High School, earned the No. 5 spot, and Hinsdale Township High School District No. 86 came in No. 15.

Further down the list at No. 17, was Township High School District No. 211 in Palatine, and Niles Township Community High School District No. 219 in Niles, at No. 19.

New Trier Township High School District No. 203, in Northfield and Winnetka, came in at No. 22, and Community High School District 128 in Vernon Hills, at No. 23.

School districts from Illinois appear in the top 25 more than any other state. West Lafayette Community School Corporation, in West Lafayette Indiana, also appeared on high on the list, at No. 12.

You can find the full report and listing here.

Earlier this year, the site 247wallst.com used data from Niche to compile a ranking of the 50 best public schools in the nation. On that list, Lake Forest High School in Lake Forest and Neuqua Valley High School in Naperville ranked in addition to high schools in Palatine, Northbrook, Glenview, Hinsdale and Lincolnshire.