Suburban Chicago High School Basketball Game Ends in Chaos After Reports of Shots Fired

An exciting high school basketball game in a northern Chicago suburb Tuesday became a frightening and frantic scene after reports of shots fired drew a large police presence and created chaos for parents and players.

According to officials, the incident took place during Tuesday evening's Zion vs. Waukegan basketball game, in the parking lot of Zion-Benton Township High School.

"Zion Police responded to ZBTHS and are on scene for a reported shooting that occurred outside the school in the parking lot during a Zion vs. Waukegan basketball game," a 10:16 p.m. Facebook post from Zion Police read. "Calls were made regarding shots fired and officers arrived within moments as they were nearby on patrol. Zion Officers requested assistance from nearby agencies due to the number of people present and to assist."

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

"There is no active shooter and the result was two cars damaged with the offenders fleeing," the statement continues. "Detectives and Officers are on scene investigating."

In an email to NBC 5, one parent said the chaos began just as the crowded basketball game was coming to an end.

"I was at the Zion vs. Waukegan game with my daughters. It was a really exciting game," the email reads. "Neck and neck through the whole thing. After the game we took our time leaving waiting for the crowds to go down."

"As we made our way out of the gym and to the exit doors things got chaotic. People started screaming and running in all directions. I grabbed both of my daughters and ran back into the gym...There was a large police presence."

In a statement posted to social media and emailed to parents, Zion-Benton Township High School administrators acknowledged the incident and said that "classes will resume as normal" Wednesday, but with an "increased police presence" as a precautionary measure. "As always, we take all matters seriously as the safety of our school community is our top priority," the statement continued.

A prior statement from the school said "no injuries were reported."

According to Zion police, the incident is under investigation. No further details were immediately available.