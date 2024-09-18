Kane County

Suburban Chicago county warns of fake jury duty scam calls on the rise

Sheriff’s officials say scammers call residents and tell them they missed jury duty and could be arrested. Residents are advised to report suspicious calls

By Sun-Times Wire

Authorities are warning residents in Kane County of a rise in false jury duty calls.

In several instances, scammers have contacted residents and telling them that they have missed jury duty and will be arrested unless they comply with specific instructions and provide money, the Kane County sheriff’s office said Tuesday.

Scammers provide the name of a Kane County deputy and telephone number, officials said.

The Kane County sheriff’s office said it would never contact residents over the phone and threaten arrest.

Residents should not provide any personal information to the callers, officials said.

Residents with questions about jury duty can call (630) 232-3466.

