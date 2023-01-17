Phoenix Illinois

Suburban Chicago Cops Accused of Stealing Cash, Drugs From Suspects in Exchange for Reduced Charges

By James Neveau

Two suburban police officers are facing federal charges after they allegedly orchestrated a scheme involving taking cash, drugs and other merchandise from suspects in exchange for reduced or withheld criminal charges.

According to a press release from the office of John Lausch, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, Phoenix officer Antoine Larry and Sgt. Jarrett Snowden have both been charged with conspiracy, extortion and attempted extortion in connection to the alleged plot.

Roy Wells, the chief of police in Phoenix, says that the officers were placed on unpaid administrative leave following the announcement of the indictment.

According to the indictment, the two officers would take cash, drugs and other items from vehicle occupants during traffic stops. In exchange, they would offer to reduce, or even to withhold, criminal charges. The indictment also accuses the pair of offering to release cars from impound lots or to decline to tow the cars entirely during the stops.

The officers are also accused of agreeing to sell drugs to dealers and to split the proceeds between themselves. Finally, they are accused of falsifying police reports so that they did not contain details about the seized items.

Larry was charged with conspiracy, extortion and attempted extortion in the indictment, while Snowden is charged with conspiracy and attempted extortion.

Both will soon face arraignment in federal court, according to officials.

If convicted, the officers would face up to five years in prison on the conspiracy charge, and up to 20 years in prison on the extortion and attempted extortion charges.

This article tagged under:

Phoenix Illinois
