Suburban Chicago Boy, 3, Fatally Struck by School Bus IDed

A north suburban Chicago boy struck and killed by a school bus has been identified.

The accident Monday afternoon in Cary killed 3-year-old Samuel Huddleston, the McHenry County Coroner’s Office said.

The boy died of multiple blunt-force injuries, the coroner's office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The boy was playing in the street when he was hit by a bus that was driving through the neighborhood after high school had let out in Cary, a village located in McHenry County, Deputy Cary Police Chief Scott Naydenoff said.

The bus driver involved in the crash was placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation, according to a joint statement Tuesday from Crystal Lake Elementary School District 47 and Crystal Lake-based Community High School District 155, which share transportation services, the Arlington Heights Daily Herald reported.

No charges have been filed.