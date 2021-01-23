Suburban Chicago Bar Closed for 1 Week After Thursday Shooting

A bar in suburban Tinley Park will be closed for a week and officials will review its business license after a shooting was reported there Thursday.

About 11:55 p.m., someone pulled up in a vehicle to Intimo Lounge, 7068 W. 183rd St., and fired five shots into the business, Tinley Park police said.

Several windows were shattered in the incident, but no one was injured, police said. The suspect fled before officers arrived.

Tinley Park Mayor Jacob Vandenberg, who also serves as liquor commissioner, “has exercised his authority to temporarily close the establishment for seven days to ensure no threat to the welfare of the community,” police said.

A hearing to discuss potentially revoking the bar’s business license was scheduled for Jan. 26.

In 2018, officers responded to a fight outside of the bar which involved roughly 60 people.