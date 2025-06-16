A suburban community is asking residents to conserve water and will establish schedules for filling pools, watering lawns and more in coming days.

According to a letter sent to residents by officials in Braidwood, a lack of rain and a non-operational water tower within the city have led to concerns about the availability of water, leading to steps the officials are taking to help avoid what they called a “complete water usage ban.”

To that end, city officials have said that residents will need to adhere to a schedule when using water for activities like watering their lawns and gardens, washing their cars, filling their pools, and other high-volume uses of water.

Those residents with odd-numbered addresses will be able to use water for such purposes on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Residents in even-numbered addresses can do so on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

They are hoping that the strategy will enable them to avoid what they called a “complete water usage ban,” though they did not provide details on what would trigger such a ban.

According to reporting published last year in the Braidwood Journal, residents and businesses use six million gallons of water per month, or roughly 200,000 gallons of water per day. City administrator Tony Altiery told the publication that with required repairs to water towers within Braidwood, holding capacity was reduced to roughly double that amount.

The city’s main water tower experienced a leak in Jan. 2025, according to a Facebook post by city officials.