Suburban bakery selling cookies of presidential candidates in unofficial election poll

A family-owned bakery on Chicago’s North Shore is capitalizing on the November election by selling presidential cookies of the candidates and conducting its own cookie poll of the race.

Bennison’s Bakery in Evanston started rolling out the sugar cookies of Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump over the summer in a tradition for the family-owned business that has been in operation for over 85 years.

“Every election cycle since 2008, the Obama and McCain election, we’ve done these cookies. They’re just image sugar cookies,” employee Sam Erwin told NBC Chicago.

They’ve been keeping track of the sales for fun and doing their own cookie poll.

A white board inside the bakery shows the tally of cookies sold so far, with Harris leading Trump by a tally of 2,144 to 362.

“A lot of people find them really funny or some people, you can tell, are a little more politically charged about it for sure,” Erwin said.

The bakery makes a number of cookies highlighting sports, pop culture and other different causes over the years.

“We have sport teams, we have breast cancer awareness, the presidential election is obviously very important, so just encouraging people to vote,” Erwin said.

At the end of the day, with our differences aside, the bakery hopes we can unite over something sweet.

“No matter what party you’re coming in to support, if you’re buying cookies, it’s something that brings us together, that we all enjoy them. Everyone can take a break and enjoy something sweet," Erwin said.