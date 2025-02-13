A suburban babysitter faces felony theft charges after allegedly stealing jewelry and clothing from families and selling it on Facebook Marketplace.

Darissa Chavarria has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of felony theft after she allegedly stole items from families in Lake Forest and Lake Bluff, police announced in a press release Thursday.

According to authorities, Chavarria allegedly stole jewelry, handbags, clothing and other items and posted them for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

One resident in suburban Lake Bluff reported that more than $10,000 in items were stolen from their home, with another resident in Lake Forest reporting nearly $2,000 in stolen items.

Families who hired Chavarria are encouraged to check their valuables and personal belongings, and to report any thefts to police in their local jurisdictions.

“We commend the victims who came forward to report these thefts," said Lake Forest Police Chief John Burke. “Many people hesitate to report theft, but victims coming forward is essential helps us recover stolen property and also prevents future crimes.”

No further information on the case was immediately available.