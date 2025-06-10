Three additional victims have come forward accusing a suburban Aurora chiropractor of sexually abusing them while they were in his care.

According to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office, Naperville-resident Murtaza Hameed, 46, faces charges in each of the three new cases, with a grand jury returning an indictment on 13 different counts.

The latest victims to come forward range in age from pre-adolescent to adult, according to the indictment, and bring the total number of victims in the case to five.

It is believed the alleged assaults occurred between July 2016 and January 2025.

“The courage displayed by the victims in this case to come forward is inspiring,” State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. “I commend all the victims in this very upsetting case for their strength and conviction to come forward and stand for what is right. I know this is a very difficult subject to talk about, but I strongly encourage anyone who may have had a similar experience themselves with Dr. Hameed, or knows someone who may have, to contact either my office or the Aurora Police Department.

Hameed worked at a clinic in suburban Aurora, and allegedly sexually assaulted multiple patients in his care. The most recent incident occurred in January of this year when authorities allege a 17-year-old boy, who was supposed to receive treatment at the office, was sexually abused.

The victim told his father about the assault when he arrived home, and Aurora police were immediately notified. That information was turned over to the DuPage County Children’s Center.

Aurora Detective Jennifer Hillgoth praised the victim's courage in the case.

"It's traumatic and scary to experience that when you’re the victim of some type of sex crime. For them to be able to come forward and give that disclosure speaks volumes," she said. "It takes a lot of courage."

During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that a similar incident is suspected to have occurred in 2016, involving a then-16-year-old boy. Hameed was charged in those two cases in May, and was ordered held pretrial.

During a court hearing this week, the judge released Hameed on electronic monitoring until his next hearing, which will take place in July.

Anyone with additional information in the case, or who believes they may have been a victim, is encouraged to contact DuPage County Investigator Dirk Ollech at 630-407-2750, or to contact Aurora Police Investigator Jennifer Hillgoth at 630-256-5554.