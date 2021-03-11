Barrington

Suburb Spreads Mental Health Awareness with Red Ribbons

Red ribbons with encouraging messages, including “You Got This!” and “Live, Laugh, Love”, are lining windows in downtown Barrington as residents look to spread awareness of the importance of mental health.

The “My Red Said” campaign is designed to raise awareness around mental health and provide resources for those who may be struggling due to the pandemic.

Licensed clinical professional counsellor Jessica Hutchison organized the initiative.  She said it is time to start conversations about the past year.

“This has been a really traumatic experience for everybody and we have a really long way to go still, but it starts with talking about those struggles,” Hutchison said.

A local jewelry shop is donating a portion of its proceeds to the non-profit/charity mental health partners of “My Red Said.”

Hutchison said the campaign is a call-to-action and there is information to ensure that the process of asking for help is an easy one, with more information available on this resource page.

