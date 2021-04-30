The Little Mermaid

Submersive Little Mermaid Cocktail Experience Hits Chicago This Summer

Take a deep dive into the world of the Little Mermaid in Chicago this summer, complete with themed cocktails and underwater-like theatrics.

The Little Mermaid Cocktail experience opens in June for four months and includes a submersive journey into the classic Disney tale.

"Relive the centuries-old fairytale as you witness the human world collide with ocean life in a theatrical cocktail experience," the event's website said. "Meet fellow seafarers on the shores of a stormy sea before diving deep down into a secret underwater cave, where you'll find walls of coral and pearls that glimmer as the water passes."

One ticket for $65 includes three themed cocktails and entry into the 90-minute immersive experience. As of Friday, all tickets for June were sold out, but July through September shows limited to good availability, according to the website.

The venue remains a secret, the website said, and guests are encouraged to dress up. The experience runs Thursday and Friday at 6 and 8 p.m., as well as Saturday and Sunday at 12, 2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m.

To purchase a ticket for the Little Mermaid Cocktail Experience, click here.

