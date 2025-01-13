Sub-zero wind chills likely in Chicago area as bitter cold arrives

The bitter cold is on its way, so you'll want to make sure to bundle up before heading out the door on Monday morning.

The Chicago area is expected to wake up to sub-zero wind chills and extremely chilly temperatures as a cold front moves through. Temperatures will drop into the teens, creating wind chill values that could reach as low as -4 degrees, NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Pete Sack said.

Sunny skies will prevail through the morning hours before clouds start drifting toward the region in the afternoon. High temperatures, meanwhile, will struggle to reach 20 degrees in the daytime hours as wind chills sit around zero degrees.

A few flurries will be possible when Tuesday rolls around, and they'll come along with continued, brutal cold. Some lake-effect flurries are possible, as is accumulation for areas south of Interstate 80.

Lows in the single digits combined with persistent northwesterly winds will cause wind chill values below zero early on, meteorologists said.

Wind chill values will - once again - be below zero on Wednesday - though that'll be the last dose of the extreme cold for a bit. Temperatures will begin to moderate from there, topping out around the 20-degree mark in the daytime hours, meteorologists said.

Things will go up from there - at least for a little while. Warmer conditions are expected on Thursday and Friday, pushing temperatures near the 40-degree mark.

Over the weekend, a chance of a rain and snow mix will slide its way in, though must of the system will stay to the south.

Then, the harsh cold returns.

By Monday, high temperatures might not make it out of the single digits.