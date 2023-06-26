As Chicago celebrated its 52nd annual Pride Parade Sunday, with bursts of rain bookending the popular event that drew thousands, it appeared Mother Nature decided to join in on the celebration.

As the event came to a close, a stunning double rainbow floated over the city's colorful display and became visible across the entire Chicago area.

Many were quick to capture the moment in photos. Here's a look at some of the stunning images sent in by NBC Chicago viewers:

