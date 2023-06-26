Stunning images capture double rainbow over Chicago area following city's Pride Parade

NBC Chicago viewers captured the moment a double rainbow appeared Sunday, just as Chicago's Pride Parade came to a close.

See some of the stunning images below.

11 photos
1/11
Brian Duffy
Double Rainbow over Westmont, Saturday evening.
2/11
Kevin Reynolds
Kevin Reynolds

Pride weekend rainbow
3/11
Chris Phillips
Double rainbow as the front moved through… Pride
4/11
Victor Coglianese
Photo of a double rainbow in Huntley IL today after an early evening shower.
5/11
Joette
Rainbow over the city after the pride parade.
6/11
Chris Phillips
Another angle of the rainbow from our Taylor St rooftop.
7/11
Cindy Todd
Taken Sunday 6/25 in Villa Park
8/11
Corinne Ciocca
I spotted this amazing rainbow over Lake Michigan on my way home from the Pride parade today. Unbelievable.
9/11
Amy Federman
Gorgeous full double rainbow in Elburn!
10/11
Mary Perilla
Wauconda Rainbow of Joy
11/11
Michael Cassman
Sunday June 25, 2023 7:32pm cst.

