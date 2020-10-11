Students, Parents to Rally for In-person Classes at Stevenson High School

Students and parents are expected to gather Monday to push for in-person learning at Stevenson High School following months of remote learning.

According to a release, Stevenson High School students, parents, medical experts and supporters will gather at the school in Lot B in support of in-person learning.

The group said they plan to walk the sidewalk to the "grassy area" west of Marquee on Route 22.

A hybrid learning option was presented to students and parents in July following prior months of closure, the release said, but was withdrawn before there was an option to choose.

"Our children’s education and mental health are suffering," the group said in a release. "It is time for school leaders to act decisively and present a plan to safely return to school and for the Board of Education to hold these leaders accountable to plans, timeline and expectations. Our students deserve more and the communities that are served by Stevenson are ready and willing to step up to provide support."

Since closing the school in March, Stevenson High School has reportedly not announced any further plans to return to in-person learning.

Other schools such as Glenbook North, Glenbrook South, Vermon Hills, Libertyville, New Trier, Wheeling, Palatine, Barrington, Lake Forest, Lake Zurich and Crystal Lake have announced hybrid learning plans for October, the release said.

The group said High School District 125 serves over 4,300 students at Stevenson High School from Lincolnshire, Long Grove, Prairie View, Buffalo Grove, Deerfield, Hawthorn Woods, Indian Creek, Kildeer, Lake Forest, Lake Zurich, Mettawa, Mundelein, Palatine, Riverwoods, Vernon Hills and Wheeling.