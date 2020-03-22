Students Launch Fee-Free Shopping Service to Help Senior Citizens Get Food, Prescriptions

It all started with a simple conversation, but now a group of undergraduate students are aiming to provide fee-free grocery and pharmacy shopping for vulnerable populations during the coronavirus pandemic.

University of Alabama student Michael Arundel’s classes at the school were halted because of the pandemic, and he returned to his family’s home in suburban Orland Park.

When the state of Illinois issued a “stay-at-home” order, Arundel jumped into action.

“I think we are all looking for something to do during this time, and I felt this would be the best use of our time,” he said.

To that end, Arundel started a group called “Leave it to Us,” a no-fee shopping service aiming to provide access to critically needed food and medical supplies for senior citizens in the southwest suburbs.

“You’ll call me, and I’ll talk to my friends and see who wants to step up for the day and go shopping,” he said. “There are no fees involved.”

Arundel’s younger sister Katelyn is also participating in the program, along with many of her friends.

“It makes you feel better inside,” she said. “You’re not just sitting there and watching Netflix and just kind of being bored. You’re actually impacting somebody in a great way and you’re doing it safely.”

“I think our generation can lead by example, and we’re trying to spark interest in other communities around the Chicagoland area, and I think this is a great way to do it,” Michael added.

The group posted a how-to guide to utilizing its services on its Facebook page, which you can find at the attached link.