Students Hold ‘Rainbow Parade’ for Boy Returning to School After Brain Tumor Battle

Reese Siler, 8, was given a ‘Rainbow Parade’ at Horace Mann Elementary School in Oak Park to mark his return after battling a cancerous brain tumor.

Reese, a self-professed "rainbow guy," is using a wheelchair now and has a long way to go in his recovery, but getting back to school and his normal routine is a big step forward, his family said. Each grade repped a bright color during the parade.

“I thought it was really cool," Reese said. "It makes me feel really good.”

In September 2018, Reese's family said he began suffering from chronic nausea. That nausea ultimately led to the discovery of a four centimeter brain tumor pressing on his brain. That November, Reese underwent emergency surgery at Lurie Children's Hospital.

"Coming out of the surgery, he couldn't move," said Reese's dad Anthony Siler. "He couldn't see... he was completely paralyzed. He's fought every single day just to get better."

Reese is scheduled for a crucial MRI next week with the goal of getting an NED (no evidence of disease). On Wednesday, he rang the "chemo bell" at the hospital where he had been receiving treatments.

For now, though, he’s got homework from Ms MacFarlane and couldn’t be happier about it.