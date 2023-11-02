Students evacuated after ceiling collapses in classroom at Lockport high school

Students were evacuated from Lockport Township High School Thursday morning after a ceiling collapsed into a classroom at the facility, officials said.

The collapse is believed to have happened overnight, according to City Administrator Ben Benson, who said no injuries were reported.

"Based on our building official’s review, the underpinning of the plaster ceiling gave way in one of the classrooms, completely caving it in," Benson told NBC Chicago in a statement. "The plaster is above the drop ceilings that the high school has. We are blessed that this occurred overnight and not while school was in session."

The plaster came crashing down into a classroom on the third floor of the building, bringing down "several inches" of insulation and drywall with it.

"When staff members and building administrators became aware of this collapse, Lockport Township High School District 205 immediately began to take steps to ensure student and staff safety," Supt. Robert McBride said in a statement. "After an initial assessment of the situation with Homer Township and Lockport Township Fire Departments and the City of Lockport Building Inspector, we dismissed students from school at Central Campus out of an abundance of caution. This is only for students at Central Campus. We are continuing to work with Fire Department officials, the City Building Inspector, and the Lockport Police Department."

Several agencies were at the scene Thursday morning, including Lockport police and fire departments.

Benson said the school will bring in structural engineers to review other classrooms and "no students will be allowed in until the building is fully inspected."

"We will not do so until we are assured that every space is safe for students and staff," McBride said.

The school was built in 1909 and has had two additions since - one in the 1930s and another in the 1950s.

The district was already inspecting the property for potential renovation plans.