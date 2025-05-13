As Pope Leo XIV met with journalists in Rome Monday, students at Leo Catholic High School in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood offered a special prayer service in support of the pontiff.

Leo High School is named for Pope Leo XIII, who led the Catholic Church during the Industrial Revolution. Leo XIII was known for his support of workers and was someone the new pope acknowledged when speaking on his choice of papal name.

The service started with a song from the school choir and was followed by biblical readings and prayers for parts of the world in conflict.

Pope Leo XIV called for peace in global conflicts during his first Sunday blessings as pontiff, specifically talking about Gaza and Russia's war with Ukraine.

School staff and Fr. Michael Pfleger of St. Sabina Parish reminded the students Monday that the new pope is "a kid from the south side." It's something senior Stephen Jackson identifies with deeply being from Dolton, just like Pope Leo.

"That's something I never thought I'd have in common with the pope," Jackson told NBC Chicago.

Monday's service was also in recognition of the school preparing to mark 100 years since it opened back in 1926.

"For 99 years we have shared his commitment to justice," said Leo High School president Dan McGrath, speaking on the school's namesake.

McGrath went on to say the school and its community will honor that commitment always.

School staff told NBC Chicago that should the new pope make a visit back home to Chicago, they're pulling hard for him to stop at Leo High School. They're even planning to send him a t-shirt with the Leo Lion on it, as an informal invitation.