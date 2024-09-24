South Suburbs

Student, parent arrested following threat involving weapon at Minooka school

In a Facebook post, the Minooka Police Department said it investigated a report of a threat directed toward students at Minooka Intermediate School.

By NBC Chicago Staff

A student and parent were arrested after a threat was made toward students at a school in south suburban Minooka, authorities said.

In a Facebook post, the Minooka Police Department said it investigated a report of a threat directed toward students at Minooka Intermediate School. Police later executed a search warrant "due to the student's parent's unwillingness to fully cooperate and the nature of the threat."

Following an investigation, a parent was arrested for a violation of the Firearms Child Protection Act. All unsecured guns were removed from the home, police said.

The student was arrested and booked for felony disorderly conduct, but had been released as of Monday evening.

