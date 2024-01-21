Student dies on University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus

An investigation was underway after an 18-year-old student at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign was found dead on Saturday, authorities said.

A student called University of Illinois police at around 1:23 a.m. and said his roommate, who he hadn't seen for about an hour, was missing. Officers searched the area where the student was last seen, the student's residence hall and nearby locations.

At around 11:08 a.m on Saturday, police and EMS personnel were called to the back porch of a building where a university employee discovered the student deceased. The Champaign County Coroner's Office has identified the student as 18-year-old Akul Dhawan, according to WAND-TV, the NBC affiliate in Decatur.

Preliminary information suggests foul play wasn't involved, and the person's death was believed to be accidental.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the University of Illinois Police Department at 217-333-1216.