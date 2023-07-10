Strong to severe thunderstorms threaten Chicago area forecast midweek

While Monday will see a dry and mild start to the work week, an "unsettled" weather pattern is on the horizon, bringing the Chicago area daily chances for not only rain but the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

As summer in Chicago sets in, here's a look at the forecast for this week.

Monday forecast

Monday's forecast calls for a quiet and dry day, with mostly sunny skies and very warm temperatures, with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

However, humidity will remain pleasant, keeping the day, though hot, on the comfortable side, forecast models show.

Overnight, a cold front over northern Wisconsin is set to move in, the NBC 5 Storm Team says, ushering in the week's first chance of rain and storms lasting into Tuesday morning.

Severe thunderstorm risk midweek

Some storms or showers could take place early Tuesday across Illinois' far northern counties, the NBC 5 Storm Team reports, although much of the daytime Tuesday is expected to remain dry. Temperatures Tuesday will drop slightly, with highs in the low to mid 80s.

In the afternoon hours and into the evening Tuesday however, a few scattered, strong storms are possible, the NBC 5 Storm Team says. Wednesday during the daytime hours, the chance for rain and storms increases, forecast models show, with more widespread, strong storms and heavy rain likely.

"There is a threat for severe storms in the area PM Tue and again on Wed," a tweet from the National Weather Service says. "The main threats both days will be strong damaging wind gusts, and heavy rainfall. The heavy rain could result in some flash flooding, particularly on Wed."

However, "uncertainty remains," the NWS added.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, thunderstorms in the area both Tuesday and Wednesday have a "marginal" risk of becoming severe, which ranks as level one on a five-level scale.

Those days, damaging winds, soaking downpours, torrential rainfall and flash flooding are all possible, the NWS says. Additionally, such storms could put a damper on the chance some Midwestern states may have this week to see the Northern Lights.

"Some areas may be able to see them, but with the weather pattern we are entering, there will be a chance for showers and storms, even at night, which means some clouds may linger during that time," NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman says."

"We are still a few days away, so still some time to getting better idea of what to expect as we get closer to the event."

Temperatures Wednesday are expected to dip even more, with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Daily rain chances continue

Thursday and Friday, the chances of daily rain continues, the NBC 5 Storm Team says, with a 30 percent chance of rain Thursday, and a 20 percent chance of rain Friday

Temperatures both days are rebound slightly, with highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s Thursday, and low 80s on Friday.