Strong to severe thunderstorm chances loom over Chicago area; damaging winds, hail possible

Scattered and isolated thunderstorms that could turn strong or severe may impact parts of the Chicago area and northwest Indiana Friday evening, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

The rainy forecast comes as thick, heavy smoke and haze from Canadian wildfires is set to surge south into Illinois, with an air quality alert already issued for all of Wisconsin.

According to the National Weather Service, storms in the area could form as early as 5 p.m. and last until midnight. Some storms could be capable of locally damaging winds up to 65 miles-per-hour, as well as small hail.

They also come with the chance for lightning strikes and heavy downpours, the NWS said.

Some isolated to scattered storms may impact parts of the Chicago metro area and NW IN this eve. A strong t-storm or two can't be ruled out with locally strong wind gusts the primary threat. The best timing for these storms will be between 7pm and 12am. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/llkCpgs9tx — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) May 30, 2025

Due to the threat, the Storm Prediction Center placed the entire Chicago area at a low-end, "marginal" risk of severe weather, which ranks as level one of five.

"One of two or the storms could be on the stronger side," NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said.

Meanwhile, moderately hazy conditions are expected to stick around through Saturday morning and afternoon, Roman said, with the thickest smoke expected through the Friday evening hours.

Temperatures Friday were expected to reach 80 degrees inland, but remain cooler near the lake. A cold front moving in will bring temperatures down Saturday into the 60s and 70s but they'll bump back up Sunday.

By Monday, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s, Roman said.