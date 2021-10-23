‘Strong Autumn Storm' to Hit Chicago Area Sunday and Monday, Officials Warn

A "strong autumn storm" system is expected to hit the Chicago area Sunday and Monday, bringing a variety of threats to the region, according to city officials.

The National Weather Service warned that the storm system will likely bring soaking rain with a few storms developing during the day Sunday.

Possibly soaking rainfall, which could turn torrential at times, will continue from Sunday afternoon through Monday morning, which officials warned could lead to flooding in some areas.

Officials added that there is an increased threat for lakeshore flooding Sunday night into Monday, along with wind gusts up to 45 mph near the lake.

Though a frost advisory for several counties in the Chicago area expired Saturday morning, temperatures are still expected to remain in the mid-50s throughout the day.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the rest of the day is expected to be mostly sunny and cool with clouds increasing in the evening.

Sunny skies will likely return Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 50s throughout the week.