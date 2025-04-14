A string of robberies from January to April has plagued the Wrigleyville and Gold Coast neighborhoods, aimed at pedestrians awaiting rideshare services, Chicago police said.

In over 10 cases this year, victims waiting for an Uber or Lyft ride have been targeted.

Police said victims were approached after leaving a tavern and waiting for a Lyft or Uber on the street. The offenders then displayed a handgun or used physical force to demand the victim's property before fleeing, police said.

Locations of the robberies include both the Wrigleyville and Gold Coast neighborhoods. Police say several robberies have occurred in the following areas:

3500 block of N. Clark St.

3600 block of N. Clark St.

10 block of W. Division St.

20 block of W. Division St.

10 block of E. Elm St.

1000 block of W. Newport

1000 block of W. Cornelia

Police said in several incidents, the victims' banking information has been taken from their stolen phone following the robbery.

The robberies have taken place between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. on weekends.