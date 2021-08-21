String of Robberies, Carjackings Reported in Bucktown, Wicker Park

Police are warning residents in Wicker Park and Bucktown about a recent string of carjackings and robberies
In each of the six incidents, two or three armed males stepped out of a black vehicle and robbed the victim and forced them to unlock their cellphone, Chicago police said. In some of the incidents, the robbers took the victim’s car.
They happened:
- 9 p.m. Aug. 11 in the 2300 block of West Wabansia Avenue.
- 1:45 a.m. Aug. 12 in the 1700 block of West LeMoyne Street
- 4 a.m. Aug. 14 in the 1700 block of North Milwaukee Avenue
- 4:50 a.m. Aug. 15 in the 1400 block of North Elk Grove Avenue
- 2:35 a.m. Aug. 16 in the 1500 block of North Damen Avenue
- 2:40 a.m. Aug. 17 in the 2700 block of West Hirsch Street
Anyone with information was asked to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394.
Copyright CHIST - SunTimes