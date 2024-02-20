Police are increasing their presence in some North Side neighborhoods Monday night after a string of robberies that they believe are connected, according to Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th).

In an email to residents, Vasquez said the 20th Police District — which covers Lincoln Square and Edgewater — will have additional officers from CPD’s Priority Response Team on Monday night and encouraged residents to keep an eye out for Kia and Hyundai vehicles, which have been used in the robberies.

Five robberies occurred between 6 p.m. Sunday and midnight, stretching between West Ridge, Edgewater and North Center.

The string of robberies started in the 6200 block of North Leavitt Street about 6:14 p.m. when a 26-year-old man was approached by five people who exited a silver sedan and took things from him after a “physical altercation,” police said.

Fifteen minutes later, in the 1500 block of West Ardmore Avenue, three people approached a 33-year-old woman and demanded her property before taking it and fleeing the scene, police said.

Around 7:18 p.m., three men exited a sedan and approached two other men — 21 and 22 — before one of the men hit the two victims with an object, police said. Both victims refused medical attention at the scene.

Ten minutes after that, a 15-year-old boy was in the 5500 block of North Rockwell Avenue when two people exited a dark sedan and took his property after a “physical altercation,” police said. The boy was taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital; his condition was unknown.

Several hours later, about 11:40 p.m., an 18-year-old man was in the 300 block of West Peterson Avenue when a black sedan hit him and one of the two occupants displayed a gun, police said. The man was able to flee the scene, and no injuries were reported.

No arrests were made in connection with any of the robberies.

“Neighbors are encouraged to be on alert for suspiciously approaching Kias and Hyundais, which are more susceptible to theft due to vehicle software vulnerabilities,” Vasquez wrote in the email. “These stolen vehicles are then often used to commit additional crimes. The 40th Ward will continue to share alerts as we receive them from CPD.”