String of daytime car break-ins reported along Chicago lakefront: Police

Chicago police have issued a warning to residents about a string of break-ins targeting vehicles parked along the lakefront.

A total of seven incidents were reported in a 10-hour span between 11:47 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Wednesday in the Lake View, Lincoln Park and Uptown neighborhoods, police said in a community alert.

In each incident, someone broke into the passenger or driver's side window with an unknown object. Items from inside the vehicles were taken on several occasions, police said.

Details about each break-in can be found below:

5100 block of North Simonds Drive - 11:47 a.m.-12:47 p.m.

2700 block of North Cannon Drive - 2:05-2:49 p.m.

200 block of West Montrose Harbor Drive - 12-3 p.m.

200 block of West Montrose Harbor Drive - 12-5 p.m.

200 block of West Montrose Harbor Drive - 12-4:10 p.m.

200 block of West Montrose Harbor Drive - 12-9 p.m.

3600 block of North Recreation Drive - 6:20 p.m.

Any potential witnesses or others with information are asked to contact Area 3 Detectives at 773-744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip CPDTIP.com and use Reference #P25-3-031.