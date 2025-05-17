Northwest Indiana

Stretch of Interstate 65 in northwest Indiana closed after large semitruck fire

The fire occurred in a similar location to a crash weeks ago

By NBC Chicago Staff

Indiana State Police

A stretch of Interstate 65 in northwest Indiana will be closed for eight-to-10 hours Saturday after an overturned semitruck led to a large fire on the expressway, officials said.

The significant fire necessitated the repair of asphalt in the affected area, around the 238 mile marker, according to Indiana State Police.

Northbound traffic will remain diverted at State Road 10 at mile marker 230 until the work is completed, officials said.

Late last month, a semitruck explosion and ensuing fire caused traffic in both directions on I-65 to shut down, with the closure occurring between exits 230 and 240.

There was no further information available.

