Stretch of Interstate 65 in northwest Indiana closed after large semitruck fire

A stretch of Interstate 65 in northwest Indiana will be closed for eight-to-10 hours Saturday after an overturned semitruck led to a large fire on the expressway, officials said.

The significant fire necessitated the repair of asphalt in the affected area, around the 238 mile marker, according to Indiana State Police.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Déjà vu, and no we’re not talking about the movie! It’s I-65 lane closure part 2! I -65 will remain closed for the next 8-10 hours for asphalt repair at the scene of this morning’s fire. Northbound traffic will remain diverted at State Road 10 (exit 230) until the work is… pic.twitter.com/DH9ATcRcdV — Sgt. Glen Fifield (@ISPLowell2) May 17, 2025

Northbound traffic will remain diverted at State Road 10 at mile marker 230 until the work is completed, officials said.

Late last month, a semitruck explosion and ensuing fire caused traffic in both directions on I-65 to shut down, with the closure occurring between exits 230 and 240.

There was no further information available.