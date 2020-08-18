Union Station

Streets Closed Around Union Station as Police Respond to Potential Suspicious Package

Update: Reports from the scene indicate some streets have since reopened.

Several streets were closed surrounding Chicago's Union Station Tuesday afternoon as police responded to a report of a potential suspicious package, authorities said.

Details on what happened weren't immediately clear but police confirmed they were responding to the station and bomb and arson units were also being called.

Jackson Boulevard from Clinton to Canal Streets was closed. Canal Street from Jackson Boulevard to Adams Street was also closed and Adams Street from Canal to Clinton Streets was shut down to traffic.

It did not appear trains were being affected by the police response as of 2:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Check back for more on this developing story.

