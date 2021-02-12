streets and sanitation

Streets and Sanitation Employee Fatally Struck by Salt Truck on South Side

the back doors of an ambulance with the word ambulance emblazoned across the double doors
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation employee was struck and killed by a salt truck Thursday on the South Side.

About 8:30 p.m., the truck was backing up at a salt pile in the first block of West 53rd Street when it struck and ran over the 57-year-old, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was identified as Yulelander Seals of West Pullman, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy ruled his death an accident.

Local

Chicago Weather 54 mins ago

Brighter Days Ahead: Here Are the Upcoming Sunset Times For the Chicago Area

Indianapolis 56 mins ago

Indianapolis Man Pleads Guilty to Hate Crime at Neighbor

Seals was an operating engineer at Streets and Sanitation, the department said in a statement.

“We are currently conducting a full investigation into the incident,” the department said. “We send our deepest condolences to the family of our colleague who was a true public servant for over 25 years.”

The CPD Major Accidents Unit is also investigating.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

streets and sanitationchicago department of streets and sanitationsalt truck
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us