Street Love Ride to Take Place in Chicago This Weekend

The 2nd annual Street Love Ride kicks off Saturday evening for a two-hour journey through Chicago's North Lawndale and Little Village neighborhoods.

So, why do they call it the "Love Ride"?

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Derek Brown, Founder and Head Coach of Boxing Out Negativity explains, " The Street Love Ride is designed to pull the city together in a spirit of love and positivity. In the fight for peace we believe we stand strongest when we stand (or ride!) as one."

Last year, more than 400 cyclists took part in the event and this year organizers are hoping to top that number.

The idea is to represent a positive community on two wheels, riding through North Lawndale and Little Village to share peace, love and light. This ride starts at 8 p.m. and is for community members, peace activists, bicycle enthusiasts, and anyone interested in spreading love on the West Side of Chicago.

Julie Globokar, chair of the board of Boxing Out Negativity says, "All too often we let perceptions of difference divide us. This ride is a testament to the idea that love should know no bounds and it should reach all corners."

To help kick off the event, there will be a community expo at St. Agatha Catholic Church, located at 3147 W. Douglas Blvd, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., with music, snacks, and activities. Donations of new school supplies are welcomed at check-in, for distribution at a back-to-school event the following weekend.

You can register for the event here.