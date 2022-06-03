Street Festivals and Fairs in June Across Chicago: Guide

June has arrived, meaning Chicago is starting to feel more like summer and street festivals have taken over.

As the first summer with events back at their full scope and scale since the start of the pandemic, Chicagoans have already been getting outside to gather across the city.

Here are the street fests happening in June:

June 2-5: Maifest

Lincoln Square

Chicagoans can enjoy live music, dancing and lots of German food and beer for the next three days from Lincoln to Leland Avenue. More information here.

June 2-3: Skyline Sessions

Navy Pier

At the Wave Wall Staircase near the Centennial Wheel, musicians play live music every Thursday and Friday at both 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. More information here.

June 3-5: Lincoln Park Greek Fest

Lincoln Park

From St. George Greek Orthodox Church, the popular North Side festival serves up authentic Greek flavorful food, live music and dancing. More information here.

June 3-5: Do Division

Wicker Park

The three-day festival on Division Street between Damen and Leavitt showcases live music, fashion shows, area vendors, art and activities. More information here.

June 4: Chicago Gospel Music Festival

Millennium Park

Free to all those looking for some soulful Gospel beats, Chicagoans can enjoy the music genre born in this city from 3-9 p.m. at the stage in Millennium Park. More information here.

June 4-5: Hot Dog Fest

Portage Park

Chicagoan's favorite hot dog spots will compete for the best bite in the city on Saturday and Sunday from noon-10 p.m. More information here.

June 4-5: 57th Street Art Fair

Hyde Park

On its 75th anniversary, the South Side art fair will feature works from over 200 artists, live music and a food court. More information here.

June 9-12: Blues Fest

The Loop

With the genre's music roots in Chicago, the city's festival in Millennium Park features blues-style jams while spotlighting its contributions to soul, R&B, gospel, rock, and hip hop. More information here.

June 9-11: Fiestas Patronales Puertorriqueñas

Humboldt Park

Chicago's West Side is serving authentic Puerto Rican food, along with live music, art, carnival rides, a domino tournament, car shows and area vendors, along Division Street for three days this June. More information here.

June 11: Vegandale Festival

The Loop

Chicago's vegan festival in Grant Park returns this summer to showcase the city's iconic plant-based food options, as well as live music, art and vegan vendors. More information here.

June 11-12: Old Town Art Fair

Old Town

Bringing some of the world's top artists to Chicago, the Old Town Art Fair will also include a garden walk from the neighborhood's historic homes, live music, food and family activities. More information here.

June 11-12: Hyde Park Fest

Hyde Park

The outdoor festival, showcasing artists like Busta Rhymes and Jhené Aiko, changed located to be near the University of Chicago campus at Midway Plaisance Park from noon to 10 p.m. More information here.

June 17-19: Taste Of Randolph Street

West Loop

Featuring over 16 eateries along Chicago's "Restaurant Row," Chicagoans can try some of the city's most popular flavors while enjoying live music on Randolph Street. More information here.

June 18-19: Chicago Pride Fest

Northalsted

Along Halsted's rainbow-colored street, Chicago's Pride Fest returns this summer with three stages of live music, food and drinks, over 150 art vendors, dancing, drag shows, a pet parade and giveaways. More information here.

Note: Chicago's Pride Parade will be held on June 26.

June 18-19: Gold Coast Art Fair

The Loop

Over 200 artists from around the U.S. will be at Grant Park Father's Day weekend to display their work while people enjoy viewing, shopping, eating, drinking and listening to live music. More information here

June 26-28: Back Lot Bash

Northalsted

Along Clark Street, this Pride weekend-long event will include whiskey tasting, a drag festival and a family day, among other celebrations. More information here.

June 26-28: Logan Square Art Festival

Logan Square

Chicagoans can enjoy the the three-day art festival, listening to live music, munching on local bites, sipping a drink and walking through the city's green spaces. More information here.

June 26-28: River North Live!

River North

The riverfront festival at 222 Merchandise Mart Plaza will feature live music Friday through Sunday, along with providing food from Fogo de Chao. More information here.

June 25: Navy Pier Pride

Navy Pier

From noon to 11:30 p.m., the pier's free pride celebration showcases storytelling, live music, dancing and a beer garden. More information here.

June 25-26: Pride in the Park

Grant Park

As one of Chicago's biggest Pride celebrations, the music festival will headline artists like the Chainsmokers, Alesso and Daya. More information here.

June 25-26: Food Truck Fest

South Loop

Mobile chefs will be whipping up area favorites from food trucks along 1700 S. Wabash Ave. from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. More information here.