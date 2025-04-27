Street closures prompt reimagining of the Heart of Lincoln Square

A group of Ravenswood residents are using a construction street closure as a jumping off point to gauge interest in making Lincoln Avenue between Leland and Lawrence a pedestrian-only street.

For more than 10 days, that portion of Lincoln Avenue is closed to vehicle traffic for construction. During that time, board members of the Heart of Lincoln Square worked to reimagine the area.

"We built about 16 benches, and every single bench we put down instantly gets used," said member Rony Islam. "I think further pedestrianizing it would make Lincoln Square even more of a destination than it already is."

Islam and other board members Ben Harvey, Niko Gamarra and Alex Cannon also purchased chalk for neighborhood kids to draw in the street, and placed the benches down the corridor to create a hang-out atmosphere.

"I think we could really set an example for the entire city," Islam told NBC 5 Chicago. "Every neighborhood deserves to have a space that’s safe, easy to access where kids can draw on the street, and families can hang out, grab a drink."

The group created a survey to gauge community interest. Within three days they already had more than 300 responses.

"The vast majority, almost 60 percent, support pedestrian only access every single day," Islam said. "And even more support it on a weekly basis or monthly basis."

However not everyone is as enthused with the idea.

"For me, all my deliveries come to the front," said Suzy Takacs, who has owned the Book Cellar on Lincoln Avenue for nearly 21 years. “So it’s been a struggle for our UPS driver to have to haul heavy book boxes several blocks.”

Takacs also said her senior customers are not all able to walk several blocks to get to her store.

Other business owners have concerns that the lack of vehicle parking on that street could hinder business.

Islam said they are dedicated to adapting, and hope to find a solution that could benefit the entire neighborhood.

"Figuring out what works best for our neighborhood is what we’re looking for in the survey," he said.

Board members plan to discuss future plans with Alderman Matt Martin and the Chamber of Commerce once construction wraps up May 7.